Norway vs Italy live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch Euro 2025 quarter-final

Norway look to go further into the tournament

Watch Norway vs Italy and see who will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.

Norway vs Italy key info ► Date: Wednesday, July 16 ► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Stade de Genève, Geneva ► Free stream: BBC (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Norway have had shaky performances at Euro 2025 but they have come away with three wins from three so far.

Italy, meanwhile, have only recorded one win and so they do not take winning momentum into the last eight match.

The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, July 16.

Read on to find out how to watch Norway vs Italy live streams from anywhere.

Watch Norway vs Italy in the UK

Norway vs Italy will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, BBC, with the game going out on BBC One and the iPlayer streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Wednesday, July 16.

BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch Norway vs Italy from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Norway vs Italy preview

Italy lost their final group game against Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy got their campaign off to a good start with a win over Belgium but a draw to Portugal and loss to Spain followed.

Italy's performances haven't been perfect but they have been promising with Juventus' Cristina Girelli shining.

However, despite lacklustre performances Norway have managed to win all of their matches and they have proven to be the lucky side in this tournament.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 1-0 win to Norway.