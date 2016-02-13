Neil bemoans Norwich nerves after late collapse

Norwich City manager Alex Neil was left frustrated by his side's nerves after they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

The Canaries looked to be on their way to what would have been a pivotal win on Saturday after Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan fired them in front.

West Ham's Dimitri Payet, though, had other ideas and scored his seventh league goal of the season to unsettle the home crowd before turning provider for Mark Noble's 76th-minute equaliser.

The draw means Norwich miss the chance to move clear of the bottom three and boost their survival hopes, with Neil acknowledging that his side need to learn how to see games out in the top flight.

"We deserved the three points," he said. "We will look back and think that we should have seen the game out.

"Once West Ham scored, the apprehension came in. There were times where our game management needed to be better.

"Our performance was better but it is disappointing. Based on how we played, we should have got the three points."

Goalscorer Brady was quick to echo his manager's comments, with the Republic of Ireland international admitting they need to improve before it is too late in the battle against the drop.

He said: "We had a two-goal lead and shot ourselves in the foot again. Hopefully it is a valuable point on the board but it is so disappointing to let that lead slip - especially when we felt so comfortable.

"We have to make sure results start to stick with so few games left now."