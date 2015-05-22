Neil hoping to draw on previous play-off success

Alex Neil is targeting back-to-back play-off final wins as he bids to steer Norwich City to victory in the richest game in world football in the Championship's Wembley showpiece.

Neil guided Hamilton Academical into the Scottish Premiership 12 months ago via the play-offs before being appointed as Norwich boss back in January, when the Norfolk club were seventh.

Norwich narrowly missed out on automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, but have a second chance to go up against Middlesbrough on Monday.

An estimated £120million windfall awaits the winners of the play-off final and Neil said: "It is a huge occasion.

"It is 30 years since we have been there [to Wembley] and it doesn't happen very often so I think it is important for the supporters to get excited about it and I am looking forward to it and hopefully we can make it a joyous occasion for everyone.

"I think my experience last year, to come out successful towards the end of it is something I can draw on, but it is a one-off game and it will depend on who performs on the day and handles the occasion better and maybe an individual bit of quality or a mistake will be the difference in these type of matches.

"I think obviously financially in the short term and medium term of the club, it will give us real health financially and puts us in a much better position and allows us to grow the club as much as we can."