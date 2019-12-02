Neil Lennon pays tribute to travelling fans after Celtic’s win at Ross County

Neil Lennon has heaped praise on the Celtic fans who travelled to Dingwall for Sunday’s game against Ross County.

The Hoops boss was alerted to one supporters’ bus in particular which travelled approximately 270 miles from Stranraer for the noon kick-off before being rewarded with a comprehensive 4-1 win.

It was Celtic’s 10th successive win in all competitions and it kept them top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table over Rangers on goal difference, and the Parkhead boss was grateful for the backing.

“I’ve got to pay tribute to the fans,” he told Celtic TV.

“I heard a story that there was a bus from Stranraer that left at 4.30am.

“I said to the players before the game that these guys travel a long way, it is up to you to entertain them.

“But they are coming to watch you because you are creating a lot of good things at the minute and they are enjoying what they are seeing, and hopefully they went home happy.”

The Northern Irishman admitted he is “thrilled” by his side’s form as they await the visit of Hamilton on Wednesday night.

He said: “I don’t know how many wins in a row now against all opposition and we are in great goalscoring form.

“The goals are coming from a variety of positions.

“I know it’s your Utopian life and it doesn’t last forever but the way they are playing, they have the bit between their teeth.

“We just need to give them a gentle cajoling along but they are in a great place.”