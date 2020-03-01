Neil Lennon ready for tough Scottish Cup semi final with Aberdeen

Neil Lennon braced himself for a difficult William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final after Celtic were drawn against Aberdeen.

The draw was made at McDiarmid Park after the Hoops responded to their Europa League last-32 exit at the hands of Danish side FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night by beating St Johnstone 1-0 thanks to a late Ryan Christie goal.

Hearts will play Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the other semi-final.

It was Celtic’s 34th successive domestic cup tie win and the Hoops boss said: “Whoever we were going to play whether it be Hearts, Hibs, or Aberdeen, it is going to be tough.

“Hibs are in good form, Hearts had a great win last night (against Rangers) and Aberdeen are Aberdeen, they can beat anybody on their day.

“The good thing is we are in the semi-final and we have that to look forward to.

“We can park that now. We still have a lot to play for this season off the back of the disappointing result on Thursday.”

Aberdeen, who beat St Mirren 2-0 in their quarter-final clash in Paisley on Saturday night, reached the final in 2017 only to lose 2-1 to Celtic.

Hearts lost last season’s final 2-1 to the Parkhead club who consequently clinched the domestic treble treble.

The Gorgie side beat Rangers 1-0 at Tynecastle on Saturday night, while Hibs beat Championship side Inverness on Friday night.

Hibs were the last side to win the Scottish Cup before Celtic, beating Rangers 3-2 in the 2016 final.

The ties will be played on the weekend of April 11 and 12.