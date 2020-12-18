Neil Lennon says completing quadruple treble is Celtic’s focus ahead of final

Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists completing a fourth consecutive treble is motivation enough ahead of Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup final.

Some will view the Hampden clash with Hearts as a chance to kick-start confidence amid Celtic’s faltering attempt to secure a record 10th consecutive Scottish title.

Lennon’s job looked under serious threat and Celtic’s season appeared to be imploding as they exited Europe and the Betfred Cup and fell 13 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

But he twice received the public backing of the board before recording two victories in succession ahead of a rare midweek off to focus on last season’s delayed final.

And that is all Lennon is doing as he looks to win his first clean sweep as Celtic boss, after returning to the club in February 2019 with the Betfred Cup already in the trophy room.

“The last two results have really lifted the group and the club as a whole,” Lennon told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

“I don’t think we panicked. There is still a lot of work to do for this season obviously but it’s well within our power to do that.

“This is a nice distraction, if you want to call it that, but it’s an important game against a very good side who are chock-full of Premiership stars.

“But it would be the 12th trophy in a row. You will never see that again, certainly not in my lifetime.

“So it’s really important for me personally as a manager – it would be my first treble – and for the players to finish off what’s been a magnificent four years at the club.”

The 49-year-old added: “We know what’s at stake and are very much focused on this week.

“It’s a break from the league but it’s a game we dearly want to win for so many reasons. The gravity of the achievement is not beyond us.

“It’s important to us to try and win the quadruple treble, which will probably never be seen again.”