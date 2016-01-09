Neil not too downhearted by Norwich's cup exit

Alex Neil was not too disappointed to see his Norwich City side bow out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the third round.

Defeat at Carrow Road means Norwich failed to reach round four for the third season in a row as goals from Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho and Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win for the visitors.

After a positive start Norwich were blown away by their opponents, and although they enjoyed spells of possession in the second half they could not find a way through.

Neil was frustrated by his side's performance but will quickly put it to the back of his mind as Norwich look to retain their Premier League status.

"In the first half we didn't retain the ball well enough," he said. "Against good teams, you've going to get punished.

"We'll forget this game now. Our bread and butter is the league and we'll turn our attentions to Wednesday."

Norwich return to league action against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium, looking to at least maintain their six-point advantage over the bottom three.