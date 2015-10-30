Neil vows to stick by attacking philosophy

Norwich City manager Alex Neil insists he will not change his side's attacking philosophy ahead of Saturday's visit to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Neil's men are winless in their last five games in all competitions and have lost three on the bounce in the league.

As a result of that run Norwich are only three points above the relegation zone and go into a game with a City side that has netted 24 times in the league having shipped 21 goals in just ten top-flight games this season.

Only Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth have conceded more but Neil said; "I'm an attacking-minded coach. I was brought here to win games. That won't change. That is how I believe the game should be played.

"I am a big believer I would rather send a team out to go and win the game rather than try to sit back and not lose it.

"Scoring goals and trying to win games at this level is what is going to keep us in a good position. Hoping they don't do enough to break you down is not how I want my teams to play.

"In the last couple of games we've been better defensively. If you get your players playing well, then there's no reason why you can't go there [City] and get a result."