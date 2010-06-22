Neill: Aussies are not whingers

The Australians have been criticised by some sections of the media back home for complaining about some of the refereeing decisions that have gone against them at the World Cup.

In each of their two matches to date, the Aussies have had a man sent off before half time.

"Everything that's been written in the last couple of days is the fact that we're all of a sudden a team of whingers," Neill said when asked about the criticism. "I think it's everybody else who's doing the whinging.

"Australia have never been a team that whinges, we don't want to be regarded as a team that whinges," said a visibly angered Neill.

"Did we whinge when we were down to 10 men (against Ghana)? We took it on the chin, stood up and in the end probably could have won the game. That's not a team that whinges.

"A team that whinges is a team that would have lost 3-1 or 4-1 and then come in and complained to the referee."

Australia had Tim Cahill sent off in their opening match against Germany and lost it 4-0. They then had Harry Kewell dismissed when they were beating Ghana 1-0 and eventually drew the match 1-1.

They face Serbia in their final Group D match on Wednesday needing a win to stand any chance of going through to the last 16.

