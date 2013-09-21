Neuer expecting tough Schalke clash

The reigning champions travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Jens Keller's side after recording four wins and a draw in their opening five top-flight matches under new manager Pep Guardiola.

Bayern also got their UEFA Champions League defence off to an impressive start by beating CSKA Moscow 3-0 on Tuesday.

Neuer has started every game this season and is anticipating a tough challenge when he returns to the Veltins-Arena to take on his former club.

"We can't expect it to be a walkover," the Germany international told Bayern's official website.

"I think it will be a challenge to beat Schalke, especially considering they’re on a roll.

"We know Schalke are performing very well at the moment, so we have to do everything we can to win this game.

"If we think it will be a simple kick-about, we’ll be shown how wrong we are."

Neuer has faced Schalke four times in the Bundesliga since leaving for Bayern in 2011, winning on every occasion.