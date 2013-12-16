Neuer eyes Club World Cup to crown perfect year

The German giants secured UEFA Champions League glory in May to go along with victories in both the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal.

They face AFC Champions League winners Guangzhou Evergrande in the semi-final on Tuesday and Neuer is taking nothing for granted.

"We have been very successful so far this year but this is how we are looking to crown it (with the Club World Cup title)," Neuer said.

"This is a special competition because all the international cup winners from around the world are playing here.

"Obviously you want to be on top at the end and if you win this title you can call yourselves the number one team in the world.

"As for Guangzhou, we know that there are not just Chinese players in their team, they also have some good South American players and for me the most famous manager Marcello Lippi.

"From Lippi you expect the team to be tactically and defensively strong and it's always hard to play such teams."

Victory against the Chinese side could see them face Ronaldinho, who now plays for Copa Libertadores champions Atletico Mineiro.

Bayern star Franck Ribery refuses to think too far ahead, but praised the Brazilian for his achievements throughout his career.

"Ronaldinho is a great player. Since he came back in Brazil, Atletico Mineiro have achieved great things," the Frenchman said.

"His team remains a great side. Now we will focus on Tuesday's game. Then we can think about the opponent we will meet for the final. First we need to play on Tuesday in order to qualify for the final."