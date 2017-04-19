Neuer out for eight weeks, confirms Rummenigge
Manuel Neuer faces an eight-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured foot in Bayern Munich's defeat to Real Madrid.
Bayern Munich will have to make do without the services of Manuel Neuer for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed.
The Germany goalkeeper suffered a fractured foot when Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in extra time of Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.
Bayern already announced an initial diagnosis on Tuesday and Rummenigge has now revealed the 31-year-old will be out of action for an estimated two months.
"Neuer has suffered a serious injury," the Bayern chairman told reporters.
"He will be out of action for eight weeks."
Sadly, suffered a fracture in his left foot during and is set for a lengthy spell out. Get well soon, Manu! April 19, 2017
Neuer had only recently returned from foot surgery in the first leg against Madrid, having missed three Bundesliga fixtures following a training incident last month.
His latest injury means Neuer will be unavailable for Bayern's remaining five Bundesliga games as they defend an eight-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig, while he will also miss next week's DFB-Pokal semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.
Neuer's absence will probably see Sven Ulreich return to the starting XI, with the 28-year-old also deputising for the former Schalke shot-stopper during his previous injury problem.
