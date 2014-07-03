Neuer unhappy with Germany performances

Since crushing Portugal 4-0 in their Group G opener, Joachim Low's men have struggled to impress in Brazil.

Germany drew 2-2 with Ghana before edging the United States 1-0 and then overcoming Algeria 2-1 after extra time in the round of 16.

Such form has led to questions being asked over the nation's ability to win the World Cup ahead of their quarter-final against France on Friday.

And Bayern Munich man Neuer has admitted the squad are aware their performances have been under par, but added that getting results is all that counts.

"We are not happy either with our performances, but at the end we've always come out as deserved winners," he said.

"It's the winning that matters."

Neuer went on to say Germany cannot wait to play at the world-famous Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

"We're all thrilled to have the chance to play at the Maracana. It’s going to be fantastic, but France are a very dangerous side," he added.

"They're strong and versatile even if like us, they have [yet to] put in a perfect game at the tournament."