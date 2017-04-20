Never say never - Bilic refusing to rule out move for Chelsea legend Terry

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is taking a "never say never" approach when it comes to the possibility of signing Chelsea captain John Terry.

Chelsea confirmed that the former England skipper is to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after a 22-year association with the club that has yielded four Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League among a lengthy list of honours.

Bilic said this week that the 36-year-old still has plenty to offer at the top level and that every team will be interested in signing him.

The Hammers are well stocked at centre-back with Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna, Jose Fonte and James Collins among their options, but Bilic refused to rule out a move for Terry despite West Ham's rivalry with the Blues.

"We're going to see. I am a big admirer of John, one of the best that ever played not just in that position but whenever," Bilic told a news conference ahead of Saturday's contest with Everton.

"He's won everything, done everything, we are talking about the England captain, a good leader and all that but we are pretty well covered in that position. But, never say never."

Bilic confirmed that West Ham are without Andy Carroll for this weekend due to a knock picked up in last week's 2-2 draw at Sunderland, but Diafra Sakho is in line to feature.

Reports this week claimed that Bilic was involved in a bust-up with Sakho prior to the fixture with the Black Cats over the striker's refusal to be a substitute, but the manager claimed those rumours are untrue.

"I have spoken about the thing with Diafra Sakho that was in the papers and all that already," Bilic stated. "He was injured against Sunderland. There wasn't a row or anything.

"I should know about that if there was because it involves me who spoke with him and everything! He was injured for that game."