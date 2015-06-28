Neville appointed Valencia number two

Former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville has been appointed assistant coach of Valencia.

The 38-year-old has been working in the media since being informed he would not be part of Louis van Gaal's coaching staff at Manchester United.

Neville returned to Old Trafford to work under David Moyes, who he played for at Everton, and will now come up against the Scot's Real Sociedad side in La Liga next season after he was confirmed as Nuno Espirito Santo's number two.

He replaces Ian Cathro, who left his role at the Mestalla at the end of last season and has been strongly linked with the position of assistant head coach to Steve McClaren at Newcastle United.

Neville won six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and three FA Cups during a decade at United in his playing days before moving to Everton in August 2005.

He also earned 59 caps for his country and will now get his first experience of working in Spain.

Neville is a shareholder in Salford City, an English non-League side who Valencia owner Peter Lim bought a 50 per cent stake in last year.