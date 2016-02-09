Neville determined to turn things around at Valencia

Gary Neville is determined to turn things around after a disappointing start at Valencia and refuses to think about relegation just yet.

Valencia have yet to win a league game since Neville's dugout debut against Eibar on December 13.

Their poor run of form has seen them drop to 14th place in the Liga table, just four points clear of the drop zone, while Valencia were hammered 7-0 by Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final to add to the pressure on Neville.

Nevertheless, the former Manchester United defender has no intention of throwing in the towel and is confident Valencia will come good sooner rather than later.

"I am not thinking about relegation from La Liga. I am desperate to turn things around," the 40-year-old said.

"This is my 30th press conference or so since taking charge of Valencia and I always get asked the same questions. The fans don't want words, though. All we can do is start winning games. I only want to focus on football.

"It can be a cruel sport. Sometimes you don't deserve anything from a game, but still win. This has not been happening for us, though. We deserved to win in recent games, but it didn't happen. But you know things will turn around when you play well.

"I am determined to give the fans what they want. They care a lot about this club and make sacrifices for Valencia. We want to make them happy."

Next up for Neville's side is the return leg against Barca on Wednesday, before the search for a maiden league win continues with the visit of Espanyol at the weekend.