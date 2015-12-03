Neville took Valencia job to preserve credibility
Addressing the media for the first time since taking charge at Valencia, Gary Neville has spoken of his desire to make a name for himself.
Gary Neville believes he would have said "goodbye to his credibility" had he not taken the job of Valencia coach.
Neville was appointed at Mestalla on Wednesday on a deal until the end of the season and, although he will continue to work as one of England boss Roy Hodgson's assistants, he is giving up his role as a pundit on Sky television.
Asked why he was replacing the relative ease of the studio for the dugout, he replied: "I have been offered jobs in football over the past five years but the timing never felt right. But when I received the call on Sunday evening I thought 'what a club, what an opportunity, what a challenge'.
"From my point of view, sitting on TV over the past few years, talking about coaches, the time has now come to stand up.
"This is a wonderful club and if I had turned down this job I would have said goodbye to my credibility."
Neville admits that if he was analysing the appointment in his previous role, he would have doubts.
"I'd question it as a neutral observer, I'd be sceptical and want to be proved different," he added.
"I know I need to prove myself to the Valencia players and fans that I can do this job. Those doubts can only be wiped out by good results."
Former Manchester United and England full-back Neville, who will be assisted by brother Phil and former Valencia forward Miguel Angel Angulo, concedes learning the language will be his hardest task.
He said: "Spanish is going to be my biggest challenge as I don't speak the language.
"I will take lessons every day but I can't find a teacher who will get up at 6am to give me lessons! I want to do what Philip has done, his Spanish is fantastic in terms of talking to the players and I have to show that same level of commitment."
