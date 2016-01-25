Neville: The wins will come

Valencia coach Gary Neville is still searching for his maiden victory in La Liga but insists "the wins will come."

A stoppage-time goal from Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Neville has yet to claim three points in seven attempts in the league since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of December.

The 40-year-old admitted he was not happy with Sunday's result but was "proud" of his players for fighting until the end.

"I can't ask for more from the players in terms of effort and desire," he told Valencia's official website.

"I've spoken with them and, whilst we aren't going to celebrate what happened today, you can play badly and make bad passes -but if this team spirit continues, we have come back four of five times in the final minutes.

"That is one of the most difficult things to achieve in football and I am proud that they continue fighting.

"I would have been very disappointed if we hadn't taken a point today. If we manage to have more patience, we will score more of those goals.

"I am not happy with today's result; a draw can never please a manager of Valencia. What I am is proud of the fact that we fought until the end."

Valencia's next test comes in the form of Las Palmas in the second-leg of their Copa del Rey quarter final tie, before hosting Sporting Gijon in La Liga.

"The wins will come," Neville assured. "The fans want victories and I am desperate to give them to them. The least they demand is that the players fight to the end.

"Now we go to Las Palmas and we have to make the most of the spirit that led to today's last-minute goal."