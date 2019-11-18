New boss Jack Ross aiming to make ‘a little bit of history’ with Hibernian

Jack Ross is keen to make “a little bit of history” with Hibernian.

The 43-year-old was appointed as the club’s new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal last week.

The former Alloa and St Mirren boss was sacked by English League One side Sunderland in October.

He replaces Paul Heckingbottom, who departed Easter Road earlier in November after nine months in charge.

Ross told HibsTV about his attraction to the club who are sitting in eighth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership with 12 points from 12 games.

He said: “The history and tradition of the club, the size of the club, but the potential of the club as well.

“Short term is very obvious in terms of us winning games consistently and if you do that then your position in the league table becomes much healthier and much more positive.

“If you do that between now and the end of the year even it gives a platform for a more positive second half of the season.

“Longer-term the aim to make sure the club is always challenging in the top three or four positions in the league and with that comes the opportunity for European football, and the domestic cups always offer Hibs the chance of success and silverware and that is another ambition.

“But beyond that it is about wanting to stay here as long as I can and be involved in creating some sort of legacy as well.

“I think you have to come in with that ambition as a manager, to create a little bit of history with the club and certainly I feel as if I am coming into a football club that has more than a realistic potential and possibility to do that.”