New coach Inzaghi looking to restore Milan pride

Milan face their first campaign out of European competition since 1998-99 after finishing eighth in Serie A last term under Clarence Seedorf, who succeeded Massimiliano Allegri in January

Inzaghi was promoted from the club's youth team after Seedorf left the club and has big plans for Milan.

The 40-year-old cited the success of La Liga champions and UEFA Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid last season as a source of inspiration and vowed to field an organised, hard-working side.

"I want a positive team who want to play from the heart in order to beat the opposition," Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset. "We have everything and we do the best job in the world.

"You can't be sad and anyone who is out of the team needs to prove that I'm wrong. The Milan shirt must go back to mattering.

"This situation motivates me even more than ever because I know that people who give their best will get their rewards in the end.

"The fans will definitely see a team that fights and wants to achieve its targets by doing everything possible. Let's see if that is enough.

"Our target is to bring the fans back to San Siro and make sure they recognise this team."

Inzaghi won two league titles, two Champions League finals and the Coppa Italia during his 11-year playing career with Milan.