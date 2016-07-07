New England Revolution 0 New York City 1: Lampard helps send NYC clear

Frank Lampard continued his rich vein of form in front of goal as table-topping New York City extended their winning streak to four matches with a 1-0 victory at New England Revolution in MLS.

A maligned figured in New York, ex-Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard scored his third goal in four games to help see off the Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

With New York's big three, Lampard, captain David Villa and Andrea Pirlo on the pitch, the former stole the headlines after he guided the ball off his thigh and into the net in the 58th minute.

Lampard's goal sealed an entertaining match, which was end-to-end, especially in the first half, in New England.

Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe both had early chances for the Revolution, who were looking to bounce back from their 3-2 loss at Montreal Impact last week.

Revs goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth also had to be at his best early, producing an outstretched save to deny Ronald Matarrita in the 17th minute, while Villa rattled the crossbar with a delightfully curled effort from outside the penalty area five minutes later.

The shot-stopper was sent off in the closing stages after bringing down Khiry Shelton, who had broken clear on the counter-attack.

New York are now four points clear of Philadelphia Union atop the Eastern Conference, with New England eighth and a point adrift of the play-off spots.