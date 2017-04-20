New England Revolution 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Scoreless draw in MLS

New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes shared the spoils following their goalless draw in MLS.



Neither team could make the breakthrough at Gillette Stadium in midweek action on Wednesday.

Goalkeepers Cody Cropper and David Bingham made key saves to ensure the points were shared in New England.

Jay Heaps' Revolution - seventh in the Eastern Conference - were unable to bounce back with a win following the 3-0 loss to Chicago Fire last time out.

. comes up with a BIG stop to keep things scoreless. April 20, 2017

San Jose, meanwhile, have gone five matches without a victory after playing out their third consecutive draw but they are fifth in the Western Conference.