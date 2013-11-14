New PFA chief Humphreys coy over quota plans

Humphreys was made chairman of the PFA on Wednesday amid speculation that a proposal to increase the number of homegrown players featuring in first-team matchday squads was being examined.

The 35-year-old, now with Chesterfield, would not confirm such plans but revealed that talks were taking place over problems with youth development.

"Talks over problems with elite development are ongoing, I was asked (about quotes) at the PFA annual general meeting yesterday (Wednesday)" Humphreys told Perform.

"There are lots of discussions to be had and talks are ongoing.

"I've not been part of those discussions so I'm not able to add anything."

It has been reported that the PFA want the measures to be introduced across Europe, with clubs obliged to include three players who have been with them for at least three seasons between the ages of 16 and 21, irrespective of their nationality.