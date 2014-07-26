New signing Bojan drawn by Stoke style of play

Stoke earned a reputation for playing direct football under Tony Pulis, but gradually became more easy on the eye last season following the appointment of Mark Hughes as manager.

And their eagerness to keep the ball on the ground seemingly played a part in attracting Bojan, who rose to prominence as a teenager at Barcelona only to then lose his way somewhat.

While many have questioned the decision of the 23-year-old to join Stoke, he has no doubts he can flourish in his new surroundings.

Speaking in a webchat organised by the club, together with fellow ex-Barca player Marc Muniesa, Bojan said: "I saw that the idea here is to get the ball down and play good football.

"There are many good players here that want to play with the ball at their feet. I think that will suit the way that I like to play.

"I don't know what I can add to the team, but I know what I am capable of on the pitch.

"I like to get the ball on the ground, make good plays and move the ball around the pitch quickly at a good tempo. I like to build good relationships with other players too, which is important."

Bojan, who has signed a four-year contract at the Britannia Stadium, has previously been utilised in wide roles, but is keen on taking centre stage for Stoke.

"I like to play as a striker or secondary striker," he added.

"In recent seasons I have played out wide, but I do feel that my best position is in a more central role."