New Watford duo Ismaila Sarr and Danny Welbeck unlikely to feature in opener

New Watford signings Ismaila Sarr and Danny Welbeck are unlikely to feature this weekend as their Premier League campaign gets under way against Brighton.

Club-record signing Sarr has only recently returned from holiday while Welbeck has been working on his fitness, having not played since November.

Also sidelined are Nathaniel Chalobah, Adalberto Penaranda, Domingos Quina and Dimitri Foulquier.

New Brighton boss Graham Potter has four summer signings pushing for debuts at Vicarage Road.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy joined the Seagulls before Thursday’s deadline, with Potter having already brought in defender Adam Webster, winger Leandro Trossard, and striker Neal Maupay during a busy pre-season.

Defender Ezequiel Schelotto and winger Jose Izquierdo (both knee) and midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder) will be unavailable in Hertfordshire.

Possible Watford squad: Foster, Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Sema, Deeney, Gray, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Gomes, Janmaat, Cathcart, Cleverley, Okaka.

Provisional Brighton squad: Ryan, Button, Steele, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Webster, Burn, Balogun, Bong, Bernardo, Stephens, Propper, Mooy, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, March, Trossard, Murray, Locadia, Andone, Maupay.