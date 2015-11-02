New York City sack coach Kreis

New York City have sacked coach Jason Kreis after their star-studded squad failed to make the MLS play-offs.

Kreis' side finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, 12 points outside the play-off spots despite having David Villa for all of the campaign and the likes of Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo for parts of it.

The club said the decision came after a review of a "disappointing campaign", having set the target of making the play-offs in their maiden season.

In a statement, New York City president Tom Glick said: "The decision to part company with Jason and his team after two years of working together has not been taken lightly and this is a difficult announcement for all involved.

"We thank Jason for his passion, his efforts and for his contribution to the historic inaugural season of New York City FC.

"Many memories of this first season will be indelibly etched in the minds of all involved with the club and Jason and his team have played a huge part in that.

"We wish him all the very best in what will undoubtedly be a continued successful career in soccer management."

Assistant coaches Miles Joseph and CJ Brown have also departed.