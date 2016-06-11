New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea to Confederations Cup berth

New Zealand have secured a place in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia by beating Papua New Guinea 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final of the Oceania Nations Cup.

There was nothing to separate the two nations after 120 minutes of football, but Marco Rojas converted the winning spot-kick as New Zealand claimed the continental crown for a record fifth time and booked a place in next year's World Cup warm-up tournament.

Papua New Guina, ranked 193rd in the world, were unable to make the most of home-field advantage in Port Moresby, but will take heart from a spirited run to the final.