Finland Women Euro 2025 squad: Marko Saloranta's full team
The Finland Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up ahead of the tournament in Switzerland this summer
The Finland Women Euro 2025 squad is taking shape and they will be targeting a marked improvement from the last European Championships.
In 2022, they were drawn in a tricky group with Germany, Spain and Denmark and lost all three matches to crash out.
This time around the draw was kinder to them but their group will still be difficult to navigate. They will have to get past Iceland, Norway and Switzerland to reach the knockout stages. Here is all you need to know about the team.
Finland Women's Euros squad
Finland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad
The last squad announced for February's Nations League games against Hungary and Serbia was as follows:
- GK: Anna Koivunen (Djurgårdens)
- GK: Milla-Maj Majasaari (Crystal Palace)
- GK: Anna Tamminen (Hammarby)
- GK: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Servette)
- DF: Eva Nyström (West Ham)
- DF: Emma Koivisto (AC Milan)
- DF: Joanna Tynnilä (Branna)
- DF: Emmi Siren (Farum Boldklub)
- DF: Nora Heroum (Sampdoria)
- DF: Natalia Kuikka (Chicago Stars)
- DF: Nea Lehtola (Brann)
- DF: Anni Hartikainen (Rosengård)
- DF: Helmi Raijas (Växjö)
- MF: Vilma Koivisto (Linkopings)
- MF: Ria Öling (Crystal Palace)
- MF: Adelina Engman (Como)
- MF: Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham)
- MF: Katariina Kosola (Malmo)
- MF: Oona Siren (West Ham)
- MF: Tao Stark (KuPS Kuopio)
- FW: Heidi Kollanen (Vittsjö GIK)
- FW: Sanni Franssi (Real Sociedad)
- FW: Linda Sällström (Vittsjö GIK)
- FW: Oona Sevenius (Rosengård)
- FW: Lilli Halttunen (Linkopings)
Finland fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifying
April 5 2024: Norway 4-0 Finland, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
April 9 2024: Finland 2-1 Italy, Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
May 31 2024: Netherlands 1-0 Finland, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands
June 4 2024: Finland 1-1 Netherlands, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland
July 12 2024: Finland 1-1 Norway, Veritas Stadion, Turku, Finland
July 16 2024: Italy 4-0 Finland, Druso, Bolzano, Italy
October 25 2024: Montenegro 0-1 Finland, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro
October 29 2024: Finland 5-0 Montenegro, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland
November 29 2024: Scotland 0-0 Finland, Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland
December 3 2024: Finland 2-0 Scotland, Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
Women's Nations League
February 21 2025: Serbia 1-0 Finland, Sports Center of FA of Serbia, Stara Pazova, Serbia
February 25 2025: Hungary 0-1 Finland, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion, Budapest, Hungary
April 4 2025: Finland v Belarus, TBC
April 8 2025: Finland v Hungary, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland
May 30 2025: Belarus v Finland, TBC
June 3 2025: Finland v Serbia, TBC
Euro 2025
July 2 2025: Iceland v Finland, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland
July 6 2025: Norway v Finland, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland
July 10 2025: Finland v Switzerland, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
Finland manager: Marko Saloranta
Boss Marko Saloranta has been involved in Finland women's set-up since 2009. His role has taken many shapes as he has been in charge on the youth teams and been the assistant to the senior side. He was appointed manager of the team in 2023
.In his reign he secured Euro 2025 qualification, overcoming an incredibly talented Scotland team in their play-off match.
His dedication to the set-up is unlike any other coach in the competition. The players know him well and the cohesion could help them on the pitch.
Finland's star player
Emma Koivisto
Emma Koivisto not only brings versatility as she can play as a defender or midfielder but she brings a wealth of experience from various different leagues.
She has played in England's Women's Super League, Sweden's Damallsvenskan and is currently competing in Italy's Serie A.
Koivisto made her debut for Finland in 2012 and has amassed over 100 caps for her country. In that time she aided them to the Cyprus Cup in 2023.
