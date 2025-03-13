Finland Women Euro 2025 squad: Marko Saloranta's full team

Finland have a range of stars in their team

The Finland Women Euro 2025 squad is taking shape and they will be targeting a marked improvement from the last European Championships.

In 2022, they were drawn in a tricky group with Germany, Spain and Denmark and lost all three matches to crash out.

This time around the draw was kinder to them but their group will still be difficult to navigate. They will have to get past Iceland, Norway and Switzerland to reach the knockout stages. Here is all you need to know about the team.

Finland Women's Euros squad

Finland Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The last squad announced for February's Nations League games against Hungary and Serbia was as follows:

GK: Anna Koivunen (Djurgårdens)

GK: Milla-Maj Majasaari (Crystal Palace)

GK: Anna Tamminen (Hammarby)

GK: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Servette)

DF: Eva Nyström (West Ham)

DF: Emma Koivisto (AC Milan)

DF: Joanna Tynnilä (Branna)

DF: Emmi Siren (Farum Boldklub)

DF: Nora Heroum (Sampdoria)

DF: Natalia Kuikka (Chicago Stars)

DF: Nea Lehtola (Brann)

DF: Anni Hartikainen (Rosengård)

DF: Helmi Raijas (Växjö)

MF: Vilma Koivisto (Linkopings)

MF: Ria Öling (Crystal Palace)

MF: Adelina Engman (Como)

MF: Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham)

MF: Katariina Kosola (Malmo)

MF: Oona Siren (West Ham)

MF: Tao Stark (KuPS Kuopio)

FW: Heidi Kollanen (Vittsjö GIK)

FW: Sanni Franssi (Real Sociedad)

FW: Linda Sällström (Vittsjö GIK)

FW: Oona Sevenius (Rosengård)

FW: Lilli Halttunen (Linkopings)

Finland fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: Norway 4-0 Finland, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

April 9 2024: Finland 2-1 Italy, Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

May 31 2024: Netherlands 1-0 Finland, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands

June 4 2024: Finland 1-1 Netherlands, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland

July 12 2024: Finland 1-1 Norway, Veritas Stadion, Turku, Finland

July 16 2024: Italy 4-0 Finland, Druso, Bolzano, Italy

October 25 2024: Montenegro 0-1 Finland, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

October 29 2024: Finland 5-0 Montenegro, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland

November 29 2024: Scotland 0-0 Finland, Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

December 3 2024: Finland 2-0 Scotland, Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: Serbia 1-0 Finland, Sports Center of FA of Serbia, Stara Pazova, Serbia

February 25 2025: Hungary 0-1 Finland, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

April 4 2025: Finland v Belarus, TBC

April 8 2025: Finland v Hungary, Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland

May 30 2025: Belarus v Finland, TBC

June 3 2025: Finland v Serbia, TBC

Euro 2025

July 2 2025: Iceland v Finland, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland

July 6 2025: Norway v Finland, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

July 10 2025: Finland v Switzerland, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Finland manager: Marko Saloranta

Marko Saloranta has a long history in the women's game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Boss Marko Saloranta has been involved in Finland women's set-up since 2009. His role has taken many shapes as he has been in charge on the youth teams and been the assistant to the senior side. He was appointed manager of the team in 2023

.In his reign he secured Euro 2025 qualification, overcoming an incredibly talented Scotland team in their play-off match.

His dedication to the set-up is unlike any other coach in the competition. The players know him well and the cohesion could help them on the pitch.

Finland's star player

Emma Koivisto

Emma Koivisto has extensive experience (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Koivisto not only brings versatility as she can play as a defender or midfielder but she brings a wealth of experience from various different leagues.

She has played in England's Women's Super League, Sweden's Damallsvenskan and is currently competing in Italy's Serie A.

Koivisto made her debut for Finland in 2012 and has amassed over 100 caps for her country. In that time she aided them to the Cyprus Cup in 2023.