Newcastle get past Sacramento Republic

Newcastle United's unconvincing pre-season form continued, but they did at least come away with a 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic.

An own goal from James Kiffe in the second half gave the Premier League side victory against the American third-tier club.

For Steve McClaren, the win will come as a relief – having suffered a loss to Atlas after only battling past Gateshead to start the pre-season.

Newcastle also finished the clash at Bonney Field with 10 men after Massadio Haidara saw red in the second half.

Tim Krul, Daryl Janmaat, Mike Williamson, Vurnon Anita, Jack Colback, Moussa Sissoko, Siem de Jong and Papiss Cisse all started.

The goal came in the 48th minute as Kiffe, attempting to clear a Haidara cross, put the ball into his own net.

Haidara saw red just after the hour-mark before Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, signed from PSV Eindhoven, made his debut.

Newcastle would see out the win as their pre-season continues, with their next outing a clash against Portland Timbers on Wednesday.