Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby

Central Coast Mariners earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against rivals Newcastle Jets thanks to Scott Galloway in the A-League.

Galloway produced a long-range effort from outside the penalty area as the visiting Mariners ensured honours were even in Sunday's F3 Derby.

The Jets drew first blood when Finnish forward Aleksandr Kokko scored his first goal for the club in the 20th minute.

Newcastle took that lead into the half-time break, but it only last five minutes of the second period as Galloway capitalised on the Jets' failure to clear their lines following a corner.

The Jets are two points outside of the top six, two ahead of ninth-placed Central Coast after 21 rounds.