Newcastle job hardest in football, says Carver

Carver took over until the end of the season in January following Alan Pardew's switch to Crystal Palace.

But he has endured a difficult spell in charge of his hometown club, overseeing just two wins in 2015, form that has seen Newcastle slip to 13th in the Premier League, nine points above the bottom three.

"I think it is the hardest job in football. Definitely. It is. I don't manufacture anything – I don't do that. Straight and honest, that's me," Carver said.

"It's the dream job, right. This is the dream job, but the hardest thing is taking the criticism off your own people.

"That's the bit I find really, really difficult. And some of it is deserved and some of it is not. Sometimes you're dealt the hand and you've got to get on with it, and this is the hand I've been dealt.

"When I took it on, if I hadn't accepted or if I didn't want it, then I would have been kicking myself. I wasn't going to not accept it, not have a go at it, all right. I've said this to you, I genuinely believe that if I've got the right tools I can do the job."