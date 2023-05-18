Newcastle United one win away from the Champions League after a Burn and Bruno-inspired victory

Newcastle United could be confirmed a Champions League team as soon as Saturday if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa at the weekend. The Toon's brilliant 4-1 defeat of Brighton in front of a deafening St. James' Park has sent Eddie Howe's team four points clear of Liverpool with each club having two games left.



A Deniz Undav own goal, and a Dan Burn header was bookended a goal by Undav at the correct end, making the score 2-1 to Newcastle after 51 minutes. A Nervy 35 minutes was punctuated by late breakaway goals by Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes which had Newcastle fans singing about away trips to Italy.



"They didn't make us anxious, they knew what the players needed in that moment" admitted Howe, reflecting on that period during which the game rested on a knife edge.

"We weren't in total control of that half. We got a few details wrong. We had to keep calm because we knew there would be counter attack moments for us."

And there was, Wilson sprung Brighton's high defensive line to run clear, bearing down on the Gallowgate End in the same manner, and at the same angle, Kevin Keegan did over 40 years ago to seal his debut goal for Newcastle.

Shortly after eight minutes went up via the fourth officials board, Newcastle's prolific No.9 broke the line again and, after some excellent hold up play, fed the on rushing Bruno Guimaraes who finished the cut back powerfully to take the roof off an already boiling stadium.

Before he retreated for the restart, the Brazilian drew a giant heart in the air in front of the Gallowgate End. Newcastle had showed huge heart at a vital point in their incredible season.

Typically, their manager Eddie Howe was keen to maintain focus after the win. "It won't mean anything if we don't back it up on Monday night. We've got to repeat it [the win]. Nothing is given in the Premier League.

"We've tried not to talk in open meetings about outcomes, because outcomes can change your thought process. I take great pride in the performance but the excitement stuff doesn't really exist in this job."

When asked if he had even allowed himself to say the words 'Champions League' out loud, he laughed the question off by saying: "I can't pronounce it!"

Newcastle fans don't have that problem, and it will be all that is on their minds until Monday night.