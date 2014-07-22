Newcastle's Marveaux loaned to Guingamp

The 28-year-old former Rennes man moved to St James' Park in 2011, but has made only 57 appearances for the club since then.

Marveaux made just four starts in all competitions last season, having become a bit-part player under Alan Pardew.

The winger has scored twice for the club with his loan deal taking him into what would could be his final season with the club.

Marveaux has two seasons remaining on his five-year deal and will make his return to the French top flight with Guingamp.

The former France Under-21 international will serve to bolster a squad that ensured survival on their return to Ligue 1 last season.

Guingamp also clinched the Coupe de France and as such will feature in the UEFA Europa League during the coming campaign.

Marveaux boasts experience in Europe's second-tier club competition - featuring with Rennes and Newcastle.