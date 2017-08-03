Neymar calls Barcelona 'dream of a child' in farewell Instagram video

Neymar described his time at Barcelona as the "dream of a child" after completing his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international's stunning €222m transfer was finalised on Thursday as he signed a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes after the Ligue 1 club agreed to meet his massive release clause.

And in a series of videos on his Instagram account, Neymar said: "The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Some are given to us, others are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense but short.

"Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child who played with those stars through the video game."