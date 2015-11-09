Neymar is La Liga's most decisive player - Marcelino

Villarreal coach Marcelino believes Barcelona forward Neymar is the "most decisive player" in La Liga at the moment.

The Brazilian scored twice – the second of which was a sublime flick and volley – as the Catalan giants defeated Marcelino's side 3-0 at Camp Nou.

The result sent Barca three points clear of Real Madrid – who suffered their first defeat under Rafael Benitez, going down 3-2 at Sevilla – at the top of La Liga.

Neymar has now scored 11 goals in 10 top-flight appearances this season and Marcelino thinks he is rapidly becoming one of the league's most influential players.

"Neymar is very decisive, especially because of how clearly he's thinking in front of goal and in his all-round game," the Villarreal coach said.

"He's in great form, is getting better and better, and although he's still young, you can make a case for him being the most decisive player in the league right now."

All three of Barca's goals against Villarreal came in the closing 30 minutes of the match and Marcelino felt the result flattered Luis Enrique's side.

"Until the first goal, they were dominant, but we had set out our stall well and weren't being unduly troubled," he said.

"After they opened the scoring, that's when we really came under the cosh. They deserved the win, but I still think the scoreline was harsh."