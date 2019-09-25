Neymar admits to mistakes as he seeks to rebuild relationship with PSG supporters

Neymar says he is working hard to control his behaviour when he is angry or frustrated.

The PSG forward attempted to depart the Parc des Princes this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both heavily linked with a move.

Neither La Liga side was able to meet PSG’s demands, however, meaning the Brazil international will remain in France until the end of the season at the earliest.

Neymar has been afforded a frosty reception by the club’s supporters so far this term, with many choosing to boo him when he made his return to the team against Strasbourg.

However, the forward scored a sensational goal in second-half stoppage time to earn PSG a 1-0 victory, and also netted the winner against Lyon at the weekend.

Neymar has admitted that he has made mistakes in the past but insists no one is perfect as he attempts to rebuild his relationship with PSG supporters.

“I’m not a talkative person. I’m a very reserved guy, I keep things to myself,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“But it comes to a point where I end up frustrated, getting angry, exploding and not communicating in a correct way. I’m trying to improve on that.

“Whenever I have to have a certain conversation with someone, I try to talk. And I think this is doing me good.

“I think when you are mentally well things happen naturally. You are more likely to do the right things. If you are not so well, things will not happen the way you expect.

“Sometimes it’s hard because you always have to be perfect and as a human being it is impossible.

“I messed up several times and recovering all the confidence I had has a high price, but I think it’s normal for human beings to fail, it’s part of life and due to these errors you grow and learn.

“My parents, my sister, my family and my friends – it’s for them I play football and train every day, as I know they are always on my side. They are the people who helped me when I had nothing, so they are my inspiration.”

Neymar will be in action when PSG host Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

