N'Golo Kante makes it look easy - Deschamps

Didier Deschamps praised the simplicity of N'Golo Kante's game after the Leicester City midfielder furthered his claims for a starting berth in France's Euro 2016 team.

Kante completed 88 minutes of Saturday's comfortable 3-0 win over Scotland - France's final warm-up match before attempting, on home soil, to win a third European title.

The 25-year-old was a star performer in Leicester's stunning Premier League triumph, form that propelled him into Deschamps' plans for the first time in the March friendlies against Netherlands and Russia.

Lassana Diarra's withdrawal from the squad due to a knee injury has increased Kante's chances of starting at the base of the midfield – the position Deschamps excelled in as Le Bleus won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

"Everything looks simple and easy with [Kante]," the France coach said. "And I know that it is not always easy, I have played sometimes at the same position.

"Sometimes, it is difficult. But N'Golo Kante knows what he has to do and he does it well, very well, for the team.

"He can relaunch the game. I am happy for him. He is a discreet man, he is quiet but he is here.

"And he always smiles. He has arrived [in the squad] not long ago.

"In March, he showed already many qualities. I am not anxious. He has a fluent game. Everything he does is fluent."

France begin their European Championship campaign with a match against Group A opponents Romania in Paris on Friday.