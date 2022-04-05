Niamh Charles and Beth England withdraw from England squad due to Covid-19
By PA Staff published
Niamh Charles and Beth England have withdrawn from England duty after testing positive for COVID-19.
Both players were asymptomatic following pre-camp testing and have not come into contact with their team-mates at St George’s Park.
Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up any replacements ahead of the Women’s World Cup qualifiers in North Macedonia on Friday and in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Get well soon, @niamhcharles7 & @Bethany_Eng15 💪— Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 5, 2022
Assistant coach Arjan Veurink also tested positive ahead of the squad joining up.
All three may yet link up with the squad ahead of the Northern Ireland fixture depending on subsequent results.
