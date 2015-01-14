Nice sweating on FFF's decision over Ben Arfa

The former Newcastle United midfielder completed his move to the Ligue 1 club earlier this month after a mixed four-year spell on Tyneside that included a brief loan at Hull City.

However, Ben Arfa may be prohibited from playing during the remainder of 2014-15 due to an apparent breach of FIFA laws that state a player can only play for two clubs in a season.

With the 27-year-old having featured for Newcastle's under-21s and Hull this season, Nice are now waiting on a decision from the French Football Federation (FFF).

With the Football Association (FA) in England stating that an under-21 game is not classed as competitive, FIFA wrote to the FFF to state otherwise - leaving the decision in the hands of French football's governing body.

"OGC Nice just received the copy of the letter sent today by FIFA to FFF," read a statement on Nice's website.

"Contrary to the position of the [English] Football Association, it appears for FIFA that the under-21 game "shall be considered official as defined in rules" and "should be taken into account for the calculation of the setting pursuant to Article 5 para. 3 of the Regulation" status and transfer of players.

"FIFA then drew the attention of the FFF to the fact that this letter was "purely informative" and "is therefore without prejudice to anyone."

"The decision is up to the French authorities. Pending the decision of the FFF, OGC Nice will make no further communication."