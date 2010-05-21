Nike unveil Write the Future film

The epic three-minute “Write the Future” film takes people on a journey that dramatically captures that one moment when headlines are written from a single pass, or one strike can bring a nation eternal happiness, while bringing others to their knees.

Several of the world’s best players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney, Fabio Cannavaro, Franck Ribery, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas, Theo Walcott, Patrice Evra, Gerard Pique, Ronaldinho, Landon Donovan, Tim Howard and Thiago Silva, are featured.

Special guest cameos are made by tennis legend Roger Federer and basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.

The film will be shown on TV for the first time on May 22 during the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

“This epic campaign really captures the scale, emotion and impact that one single moment in a football game can have on a player, fan or nation,” said Davide Grasso, NIKE, Vice President of Global Football Marketing.

“This is just the beginning of the journey. The next stage allows everyone who loves football to engage and interact in an incredible way.”

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who stars in the advertisement, added:

“Every touch you have in a game has the ability to change the entire course of not just those 90 minutes, but your entire tournament or season,” he said.

“One touch of the ball can be an opportunity to leave your mark on the game and write your own future, or equally a moment missed, that creates a legacy for your opponent with their fans.”

Also unveiled was Nike’s supercharged Elite Series football boots providing new levels of performance for players during the tournament.

Nike’s Mercurial Vapor SuperFly II, CTR360 Maestri, Total90 Laser III and Tiempo Legend III all feature a new performance upper to improve on-field visibility and a reengineered outsole to deliver lightweight performance for every style of player.

The Elite Series is available to players at all levels and also incorporates Nike Football+, which features exclusive insider access to the world’s best coaches, players and teams for total game improvement.

