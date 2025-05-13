Wow! England women's Euro 2025 home kit showcases Nike's bravest choice EVER
The England women's Euro 2025 home kit has dropped, with Nike going bolder than ever before
England women's Euro 2025 home kit has been unveiled by Nike ahead of the major tournament this summer, and it evokes nostalgia from what the men's side wore over 40 years ago.
Sarina Wiegman and her England Women Euro 2025 squad will arrive in Switzerland in July with a target on their backs as they look to defend the crown trophy they lifted three years ago at Wembley.
Drawn into a group containing France, the Netherlands and Wales, the Lionesses certainly won't have it easy, but at least their newest home kit will ensure they stand out on the pitch at the Women's Euro 2025 thanks to some stunning design choices.
The England women's Euro 2025 home kit is sure to stand out with its bold design
England's home shirt when football came home in 2022 is one of the greatest England shirts ever for its diamond theme. The 2023 effort, however, left a lot to be desired.
Thankfully, Nike are back to their best with this one – and they've not exactly played it safe, either.
Inspired by 1982, the Lionesses' Euro 2025 shirt is colourful, bold and brave from Nike.
In a design reminiscent of the kit the men's side wore at the 1982 World Cup, Nike has harked back to that tournament from over 40 years ago with a red and blue gradient plastered across the top portion of the shirt. This colour gradient is replaced by the traditional white below the England crest and Nike logo.
What's intriguing though is that in 2018, the American manufacturer developed a similar top for the pre-match shirt. This was deemed too ‘out there’ to be the home shirt, so relegated for training.
This time, it's the home top, though – chosen alongside a bold away choice, too.
Nike has modernised the 1982 design by blending the two colours into each other, with the likes of Nike athlete Leah Williamson set to star in a similiar look this summer.
There are subtle changes that help make it look even better, though, with the blue colour incorporated into both the cuffs and collar of the shirt, while the red portion of the gradient doesn't descend too far down - helping to highlight the significance of the white base even more.
The England Women's Euro 2025 home kit is set to be available in both men's and women's sizes, with Wiegman hoping the iconic shirt will help her side rediscover their form and retain their crown.
