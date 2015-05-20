Nimes to stay in Ligue 2 following appeal

Nimes will remain in Ligue 2 next season after succeeding in an appeal against their relegation for alleged match fixing.

A Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) Disciplinary Commission heard in March that Nimes attempted to fix matches and subsequently relegated the club from Ligue 2.

However, a statement from the French Football Federation (FFF) on Wednesday confirmed that sanction had been overturned by the organisation's High Commission of Appeal.

Nimes will instead begin next season with an eight-point penalty, meaning one of Orleans, Ajaccio and Valenciennes face relegation from French football's second tier when the final round of matches takes place on Friday.

Jean-Marc Conrad, Nimes' former president, did not appeal the seven-year suspension he received from the LFP.

Nimes sit 13th in Ligue 2, nine points above the relegation zone.