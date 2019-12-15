No complaints if Paisley clash had been abandoned – Livingston boss Holt

Livingston manager Gary Holt would have supported referee Nick Walsh if he had abandoned their Ladbrokes Premiership clash at St Mirren due to the “horrible” conditions.

Severe winds and torrential rain caused chaos in Paisley as both sides struggled to deal with the elements in a 3-3 draw littered with mistakes.

Livi extended their unbeaten run to four games but will be frustrated to have surrendered a two-goal lead, although Holt insisted the conditions made defending impossible at St Mirren Park.

He said: “The pitch was absolutely fine, we always focus on the surface but you need to look at the conditions. It’s hard for the referee because the surface is playable but it’s gale-force winds and it’s swirling.

“You can deal with the rain but the wind makes it a mockery at times and it’s had an effect in the goals.

“I’d be happy with the referee stopping it, they get paid to make the big decisions but you want a good game of football. Despite the amount of goals, it was more because of mistakes than silky football.

“It was horrible out there but probably entertaining for the neutral with the six goals. If Nick had came over and called it off, I wouldn’t have complained.”

The visitors opened the scoring in style through Aymen Souda’s curled finish after 13 minutes before Junior Morias tapped home an equaliser for the Saints after great work from strike partner Jon Obika.

Jon Guthrie headed Livi back in front on the stroke of half-time before Souda capitalised on some calamitous defending to grab his second after 56 minutes.

Obika has become a fans favourite since joining the Buddies but is now adding goals to his impressive all-round game and his double secured a point for the hosts.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin disagreed with Holt regarding the possible postponement of the game.

“I wouldn’t have supported it, I’ve played in worse conditions than that. In the country that we live in, if we are going to call games off due to high winds and rain then we probably won’t kick a ball,” he said.

“If the pitch is underwater then I completely agree with it but that’s different.

“It’s the same for both teams, it was horrendous and it wasn’t a pretty game of football but we knew it would be that way. I think both sets of players deserve an enormous amount of credit.”