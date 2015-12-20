No excuses from Bogdan after Watford blunder

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan refused to make excuses following his poor performance in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Watford.

The Hungarian international was drafted in to make his first league appearance for the club after regular number one, Simon Mignolet, succumbed to a hamstring injury.

But it turned into a nightmare debut for the 28-year-old who dropped Ben Watson's third-minute corner to gift Nathan Ake the opening goal for the hosts.

And, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp later claimed that his goalkeeper had been fouled, Bogdan himself admitted that he had made a mistake.

"It was a wrong time to concede," he said. "I dropped the first ball which is a mistake, I hold my hands up, but I felt I recovered the ball and he kicked it out of my hands.

"But if I catch the first one, it's not a goal. I had both hands on the ball, but we are talking about a split-second. It's not easy for the referee to see.

"Something went wrong, I have to think about it again. It was a mistake and I will learn from it.

"I felt good, it wasn't nerves. I trained hard for this chance and it started as a nightmare. I don't blame the referee or anyone else.

"I go back to train and work hard."