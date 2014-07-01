No fresh injury concerns for Vidal and Medel

Both players featured as Chile were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup on penalties at the hands of hosts Brazil on Saturday, but had been suffering with injuries in the build-up to the second round clash.

Juventus midfielder Vidal, who was substituted three minutes from time in that match, was shown to have suffered no further damage to his right knee and will continue his recovery programme as scheduled.

And there was more good news concerening Cardiff City man Medel.

The 26-year-old had experienced a problem with his left thigh prior to the Brazil fixture, but scans revealed he had not aggravated the issue by playing.

A statement from the Chilean Football Federation read: "In agreement with the players' clubs, treatments will be monitored by the medical staff of the Chilean national team during their stay in the country."