No hiding, Arsenal want the title - Cech

Petr Cech insists Arsenal will not hide from the responsibility of mounting a Premier League title challenge after beating Watford 3-1 away from home on Saturday.

The Gunners opened the new league campaign with a disappointing 4-3 loss at home to Liverpool, before holding last term's surprise champions Leicester City to a 0-0 draw at King Power Stadium.

Arsenal were comfortable winners at Vicarage Road, where a Santi Cazorla penalty, together with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, sealed a first victory of 2016-17 for Arsene Wenger's men.

And goalkeeper Cech knows Arsenal fans will accept nothing less than a meaningful tilt at English football's biggest prize, the team having struggled to keep pace with the Foxes in the second half of last season.

"There are 35 more games to play and we will fight to win every game and be in the mix in the last game," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We want to win the title, there is no hiding … that and we will do our best."

Cech's performance drew glowing praise from beaten Watford manager Walter Mazzarri, but the shot-stopper was disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, having allowed Roberto Pereyra to claim a consolation goal during an improved showing from the hosts after the break.

"The first half we did well, scored three goals and could have scored more," he said.

"The second half they were 3-0 down and as a good Premier League side pushed for something and it was tougher.

"Everybody has to do their bit to help the team get three points.

"I am not happy because we conceded but a win is a win. We needed to respond after the first two games and got the vital three points."