No magic formula for survival, warns Pulis

The 56-year-old was confirmed as new head coach at the Hawthorns on Thursday, replacing Alan Irvine as chairman Jeremy Peace looks to revive the club's fortunes.

Much is expected of Pulis after his heroics last season at Crystal Palace, who finished 11th having been in the bottom three when the Welshman took over in November 2013.

However, he insists that his appointment provides no guarantees, and expects months of hard work from West Brom's players if they are to remain in Premier League.

"I think it's the right club at the right time," he said on Friday.

"I have got a decent record of going and helping turn [things] round, and the fact that the club only won four games at home in 2014 says something is wrong and needs sorting out.

"[But] I am under no illusions it will be difficult.

"We have to find a way of winning, irrespective of players and systems. I have to find the players strengths and work on a system to get results you need.

"Everybody understands the position and what we need to do, we have to be together to make sure the club stays up, irrespective of my record.

"Everyone is fighting to stay up, just because I'm here does not mean we'll stay up, there's a lot of work to do."

Pulis will take a watching brief for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Gateshead, before beginning work with the squad next week.