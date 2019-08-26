No new worries for Parker ahead of Saints clash

Fulham boss Scott Parker appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Carabao Cup meeting with Southampton.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald and forwards Bobby Reid and Aboubakar Kamara are among those pushing for starts following the weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Josh Onomah, who joined the club as part of the deal which took Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham, could come into contention for his first Cottagers appearance.

Defender Denis Odoi has missed the last three games with a knee problem and is likely to remain sidelined.

Morocco winger Sofiane Boufal could made his first Southampton start since March 2018 at Craven Cottage.

Boufal spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo after falling out of favour at St Mary’s but impressed as a substitute in Saturday’s win at Brighton.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has suggested he will make changes for the second-round tie, which may mean opportunities for goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, defender Cedric Soares and midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Winger Moussa Djenepo could also start after coming off the bench to score at the weekend.