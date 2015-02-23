'No one reacts' says Dyche in Jose retort

Chelsea midfielder Matic was dismissed for his furious reaction to a challenge involving Barnes in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has been highly critical of the striker since, while Chelsea have posted a string of articles on their official website admonishing the challenge as "terrible" and "potentially leg-breaking".

However, Dyche – who also highlighted Mourinho's "oversight" in failing to mention bad tackles and unsportsmanlike play from his own side – has leapt to Barnes' defence, claiming the striker was not engaged in a challenge at all and pointing to the Portuguese's lack of anger in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Dyche told the club's official website: "I need to make this clear. Please, everyone who listens to this interview, please look at the reaction from a bunch of expert footballers on the Chelsea side, and on the Burnley side, but at the Chelsea side.

"The likes of John Terry, a real warrior and top-class professional in my opinion, Zouma – a big strong boy – Ivanovic, right on top of this incident.

"Jose Mourinho, [with a] similar view to me, the crowd behind me circa 15,000... no one reacts.

"Live time no one reacts, apart from Matic.

"My point to this is live time, the referee has a chance at live speed, no one reacts.

"When the camera pans back to Jose Mourinho and his assistant, they're calmly talking about what they should do.

"Now after the event with hindsight, with camera views, with slow-mo, it's brought out where statements like 'criminal tackle' and the like are being used

"I find that hard to adjust to when, live at that moment, 15,000ish people behind me, their expert staff including a high quality manager, and - most of all - the players on the football pitch [did not react]."