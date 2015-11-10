No regrets for Coman over PSG exit

Kingsley Coman does not feel he would have earned his first call-up to the France squad if he had remained on the periphery at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old came through PSG's youth setup before leaving for Juventus in 2014 due to a lack of opportunities in Paris. Coman was then loaned to Bayern Munich, where he has impressed under Pep Guardiola this term.

Two goals and some impressive displays while at Bayern have earned Coman a call-up for France's friendlies with Germany and England.

"I left Juventus for a chance to play in a team that suits me more," Coman told a news conference.

"I knew I would play a bit more [at Bayern] because the team is more suited to my qualities.

"I am very glad I was at Juventus, it was very positive for me as I got more playing time and was considered a true professional player, not just a player at the training centre like at PSG.

"My reasons [for leaving PSG] are very long but I was considered a youngster coming out of the academy and I felt that whatever I did it was not possible to win my place in the group.

"I learned a lot tactically [at Juve]. I was playing in the centre and I had to learn to stand out without the ball. I have nothing bad to say about them.

"I do not regret my choice, I am only at the beginning of my career and we'll see if I made the right choice. For me, I was right to leave [PSG]."

After meetings with the world champions in Paris and England at Wembley, Didier Deschamps' men have further clashes scheduled with Netherlands and Russia before Euro 2016 on home soil.

When asked about earning a place in Deschamps' squad for the tournament, Coman added: "I think I have a card to play but lots of players have been called and may also believe that.

"While the list is not confirmed, I must believe. When you are at a big club, you play big matches. That helps you gain more experience.

"The German league is of a very high level. Bayern are a team above but not just in Germany."